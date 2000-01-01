Baillie Gifford Invm Grd Lng Bd B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.93%
- 3 Year sharpe1.01
- 3 Year alpha2.35
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkICE BofAML 10+Y Sterling Non-Gilt TR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.27%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0032501818
Investment Strategy
Baillie Gifford Investment Grade Long Bond Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the ICE Bank of America Merrill Lynch Sterling Non-Gilt over 10 Years Index by 0.5% per annum over rolling three-year periods. The Fund will invest at least 80% in a portfolio of investment grade bonds issued by corporate issuers, public bodies and supranationals.