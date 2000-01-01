Baillie Gifford Invm Grd Lng Bd B Inc

  • Yield History2.93%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.01
  • 3 Year alpha2.35
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkICE BofAML 10+Y Sterling Non-Gilt TR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.27%
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0032501818

Investment Strategy

Baillie Gifford Investment Grade Long Bond Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the ICE Bank of America Merrill Lynch Sterling Non-Gilt over 10 Years Index by 0.5% per annum over rolling three-year periods. The Fund will invest at least 80% in a portfolio of investment grade bonds issued by corporate issuers, public bodies and supranationals.

