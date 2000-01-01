Baillie Gifford Japan Small Co B Inc

  • Yield History0.24%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.97
  • 3 Year alpha5.3
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI Japan Small Cap NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.62%
  • SectorJapanese Smaller Companies
  • Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0006014582

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the MSCI Japan Small Cap Index, as stated in Sterling, by at least 1.5% per annum over rolling five-year periods.The Fund will invest at least 90% in shares of smaller Japanese companies, being those which are listed, incorporated, domiciled or conducting a significant portion of their business in Japan. The Fund will be actively managed and will generally invest in smaller companies in any sector, being a company that has either a market capitalisation or turnover of less than ¥150 billion at the time of initial purchase.

