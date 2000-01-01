Baillie Gifford Japanese B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.09%
- 3 Year sharpe0.81
- 3 Year alpha1.15
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkTOPIX TR JPY
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.62%
- SectorJapan
- Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0006011133
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the TOPIX, as stated in Sterling, by at least 1.5% per annum over rolling five-year periods.The Fund will invest at least 90% in shares of Japanese companies being those which are listed, incorporated, domiciled or conducting a significant portion of their business in Japan. The Sub-fund will be actively managed and will invest in companies of any size and sector.