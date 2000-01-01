Baillie Gifford Japanese B Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.10%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.81
  • 3 Year alpha1.15
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkTOPIX TR JPY
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.62%
  • SectorJapan
  • Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0006010945

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the TOPIX, as stated in Sterling, by at least 1.5% per annum over rolling five-year periods.The Fund will invest at least 90% in shares of Japanese companies being those which are listed, incorporated, domiciled or conducting a significant portion of their business in Japan. The Sub-fund will be actively managed and will invest in companies of any size and sector.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .