Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the TOPIX, as stated in Sterling, by at least 1.5% per annum over rolling five-year periods.The Fund will invest at least 90% in shares of Japanese companies being those which are listed, incorporated, domiciled or conducting a significant portion of their business in Japan. The Sub-fund will be actively managed and will invest in companies of any size and sector.