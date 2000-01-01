Investment Strategy

The Sub-fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the TOPIX , as stated in Sterling, by at least 1% per annum over rolling five-year periods through a combination of income and capital growth whilst maintaining a portfolio yield higher than the TOPIX.The Sub-fund will invest at least 90% in shares of Japanese companies being those which are listed, incorporated, domiciled or conducting a significant portion of their business in Japan. The Sub-fund will be actively managed and will invest in companies of any size and in any sector.