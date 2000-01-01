Investment Strategy

Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Investment Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the FTSE All World Index, as stated in Sterling, by at least 2.5% per annum over rolling five-year periods. TheFund will invest at least 90% in shares of companies. The Fund will be actively managed and will invest in companies in any country and in any sector which, typically at the time of purchase, have a market capitalisation of more than US$2 billion. The Fund will be concentrated, typically comprising of between 30 and 60 holdings.