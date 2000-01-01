Baillie Gifford L/T Glb Gr Invm B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE All World TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.64%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BD5Z0Z54
Investment Strategy
Baillie Gifford Long Term Global Growth Investment Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the FTSE All World Index, as stated in Sterling, by at least 2.5% per annum over rolling five-year periods. TheFund will invest at least 90% in shares of companies. The Fund will be actively managed and will invest in companies in any country and in any sector which, typically at the time of purchase, have a market capitalisation of more than US$2 billion. The Fund will be concentrated, typically comprising of between 30 and 60 holdings.