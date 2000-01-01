Baillie Gifford Multi Asset Gr B1 Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.53%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.13
  • 3 Year alpha2.39
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkUK Base Rate +3.5% pa
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.60%
  • SectorTargeted Absolute Return
  • Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BY9C5Y31

Investment Strategy

Baillie Gifford Multi Asset Growth Fund aims to achieve (after deduction of costs): 1) an annualised return over five years that is 3.5% more than UK Base Rate; 2) a positive return over three-year periods; 3) annualised volatility of returns below 10%. The Fund will gain exposure to a wide range of asset classes. The Sub-fund is actively managed and the investment manager has the discretion to invest in any country or economic sector.

