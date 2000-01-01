Investment Strategy

Baillie Gifford Multi Asset Growth Fund aims to achieve (after deduction of costs): 1) an annualised return over five years that is 3.5% more than UK Base Rate; 2) a positive return over three-year periods; 3) annualised volatility of returns below 10%. The Fund will gain exposure to a wide range of asset classes. The Sub-fund is actively managed and the investment manager has the discretion to invest in any country or economic sector.