Baillie Gifford Multi Asset Gr B1 Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.53%
- 3 Year sharpe1.13
- 3 Year alpha2.39
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkUK Base Rate +3.5% pa
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.60%
- SectorTargeted Absolute Return
- Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BY9C5Y31
Investment Strategy
Baillie Gifford Multi Asset Growth Fund aims to achieve (after deduction of costs): 1) an annualised return over five years that is 3.5% more than UK Base Rate; 2) a positive return over three-year periods; 3) annualised volatility of returns below 10%. The Fund will gain exposure to a wide range of asset classes. The Sub-fund is actively managed and the investment manager has the discretion to invest in any country or economic sector.