Baillie Gifford Multi Asset Income B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.82%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkUK CPI
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.60%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BFXY2857
Investment Strategy
The Sub-fund aims to produce monthly income, whilst seeking to maintain the value of that income and of capital in line with inflation (UK CPI) over five-year periods.The Sub-fund will gain exposure to a wide range of asset classes. The Sub-fund is actively managed and the investment manager has the discretion to invest in any country or economic sector.