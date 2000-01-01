Baillie Gifford Multi Asset Income B Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.82%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkUK CPI
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.60%
  • SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BFXY2857

Investment Strategy

The Sub-fund aims to produce monthly income, whilst seeking to maintain the value of that income and of capital in line with inflation (UK CPI) over five-year periods.The Sub-fund will gain exposure to a wide range of asset classes. The Sub-fund is actively managed and the investment manager has the discretion to invest in any country or economic sector.

Latest news

