Baillie Gifford Pacific B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.56%
- 3 Year sharpe1.02
- 3 Year alpha4.83
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Ex Japan NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.73%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0006063233
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the MSCI AC Asia ex Japan Index, as stated in Sterling, by at least 2% per annum over rolling five-year periods.The Fund will invest at least 90% directly or indirectly in shares of companies in Asia (excluding Japan) and Australasia, being those which are listed, incorporated, domiciled or conducting a significant portion of their business in Asia (excluding Japan) and Australasia. The Fund will be actively managed and will invest in companies of any size and in any sector. The indirect investment will be through collective investment schemes.