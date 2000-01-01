Baillie Gifford Positive Change B Acc

  • Yield History0.35%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.59%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYVGKV59

Investment Strategy

Baillie Gifford Positive Change Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the MSCI AC World Index, as stated in Sterling, by at least 2% per annum over rolling five-year periods. The Fund will invest at least 90% in shares of companies anywhere in the world whose products or behaviour make a positive impact on society and/or the environment in the investment manager’s opinion. Investments will be made in companies addressing critical challenges in areas such as, but not limited to; education, social inclusion, healthcare and the environment. The Fund will be actively managed, concentrated and will invest in shares of companies of any size, any country and in any sector.

