Baillie Gifford Rspnb Glb Eq Inc B Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.04%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE All World TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.58%
  • IA SectorGlobal Equity Income
  • Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BFM4CT76

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to achieve (after deduction of costs) growth in both income and capital over rolling five-year periods, whilst delivering a yield higher than that of the FTSE All World Index.The Fund will invest at least 90% in shares of companies anywhere in the world which are managed and behave responsibly. The Fund will be actively managed and will invest in companies of any size and any sector.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .