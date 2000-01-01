Baillie Gifford Strategic Bond B Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.30%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.83
  • 3 Year alpha4.22
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Sterling Strategic Bond Sector GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.52%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0005947741

Investment Strategy

Baillie Gifford Strategic Bond Fund aims to produce monthly income. Opportunities for capital growth are also sought, subject to prevailing market conditions.The Fund will invest at least 80% in a diversified portfolio of (1) investment grade and (2) sub-investment grade bonds, issued by corporate issuers, public bodies and supranationals, and (3) developed market government bonds.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .