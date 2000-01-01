Baillie Gifford Strategic Bond B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.30%
- 3 Year sharpe1.83
- 3 Year alpha4.22
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Sterling Strategic Bond Sector GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.52%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0005947741
Investment Strategy
Baillie Gifford Strategic Bond Fund aims to produce monthly income. Opportunities for capital growth are also sought, subject to prevailing market conditions.The Fund will invest at least 80% in a diversified portfolio of (1) investment grade and (2) sub-investment grade bonds, issued by corporate issuers, public bodies and supranationals, and (3) developed market government bonds.