Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) a composite index comprising 60% UK and 40% overseas equities, as stated in Sterling, by at least 1% per annum over rolling five-year periods. The Fund will invest at least 90% directly or indirectly in shares of UK and overseas companies. The indirect investment will be through collective investment schemes (including those managed or operated by the ACD). The Fund will be actively managed and may invest in shares of companies from any country, sector and in shares of companies of any size, however the Fund will have a bias to UK companies. The proportion of the Fund invested in UK and non-UK shares will be at the investment manager’s discretion but the Sub-fund will invest a minimum of 45% in UK shares and 25% in non-UK shares.