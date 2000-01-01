Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the FTSE All-Share Index by at least 2% per annum over rolling five-year periods. The Fund will invest at least 80% in shares of UK companies, being those which are incorporated, domiciled or conducting a significant portion of their business in the UK. The Fund will be actively managed and may invest in UK companies of any size and in any sector. The Fund will be concentrated with a maximum of 40 holdings.