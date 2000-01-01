Baillie Gifford UK Equity Focus B GBPAcc

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
discuss
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.53%
  • 3 Year sharpe-
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.49%
  • IA SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BZ3G2696

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to outperform (after deduction of costs) the FTSE All-Share Index by at least 1.5% per annum over rolling five-year periods.The Fund will invest at least 80% in shares of UK companies, being those which are incorporated, domiciled or conducting a significant portion of their business in the UK. The Fund will be actively managed and may invest in UK companies of any size and in any sector.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .