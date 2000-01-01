Baillie Gifford WW Hlth Innovt B GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI GR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.40%
- IA Sector-
- Manager GroupBaillie Gifford
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00BD9MC568
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Fund is to provide strong returns over the long term by investing primarily in a global equity portfolio selected from companies engaged in the health care industry. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, money market instruments, cash and cash equivalents.