Barclays Dividend and Growth I Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History3.03%
- 3 Year sharpe0.70
- 3 Year alpha-0.45
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.70%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupBarclays
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B5NFPQ77
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to provide long-term capital growth, and income in excess of the yield of the FTSE All-Share Index. The Fund aims to invest in a wide range of collective investment schemes and will pursue an active asset allocation policy across all countries, currencies and sector representations which may, from time to time, lead to high asset allocations to individual markets or asset types.