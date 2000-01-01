Investment Strategy

The Trust seeks to provide capital growth over the long term (a period of at least 5 years) and an ongoing source of income. The Trust invests at least 60% of its assets in other funds (“Second Schemes”). These can be actively managed (funds whose manager uses its expertise to select investments) or passively managed (funds that reflect the performance of an index) and can include exchange traded funds (funds listed and traded on a stock exchange). They may include funds managed by the Manager and Barclays Group (and any associates).