Barclays Europe (ex-UK) Alpha R Dis GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.62%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.66
  • 3 Year alpha-0.82
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.40%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupBarclays
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B4SZX493

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investment in companies of European countries, excluding the UK. The Fund invests primarily in companies domiciled or having significant operations (and listed or traded on a regulated market) in a range of European countries, excluding the UK and drawn for a range of industries. The Fund may also make an allocation to securities issued by companies securities domiciled and/or listed or traded in the UK.

