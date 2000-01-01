Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks long term capital growth primarily through investment in companies throughout the world. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks, preferred shares and securities convertible into common stock, of companies throughout the world and across a range of industries. The Fund will invest primarily in companies domiciled and listed or traded in developed markets such as the OECD Countries. While the Fund is not subjected to any capitalisation restrictions, the Fund will seek to invest primarily in large, established companies which meet the Investment Manager and/or sub-investment manager(s) selection criteria.