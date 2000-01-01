Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide income and capital growth, with a focus on income, over the long term (a period of at least 5 years). The Fund is classified as risk profile 2 in the Barclays Multi-Asset fund range. This means its overall exposure to equity securities will be between 20% and 60% of its assets. The Investment Manager intends to select assets which have a focus on generating income, whilst investing in line with risk profile 2. The Fund invests at least 70% of its assets in other funds (“Second Schemes”). These can be passively managed (funds that reflect the performance of an index) or actively managed and can include exchange traded funds (funds listed and traded on a stock exchange). They may include funds managed by the ACD and Barclays Group (and any associates).