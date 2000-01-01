Barclays Multi-Asset High Inc R Dis GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History2.86%
- 3 Year sharpe0.74
- 3 Year alpha3.01
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.51%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupBarclays
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B68F5S16
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to provide a high level of income with potential to increase the value of your investment over the long term. The Fund is actively managed and invests mainly (at least 60% of its net assets) in other investment funds. These underlying funds may include funds managed by the Barclays group, as well as funds traded on major stock exchanges (known as exchange traded funds). The underlying funds will normally provide exposure to different asset types across various markets.