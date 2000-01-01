Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide an ongoing source of income with the potential for some increase in the value of your investment over the long term. The Fund is actively managed and invests mainly (at least 60% of its net assets) in other investment funds. These underlying funds may include funds managed by the Barclays group, as well as funds traded on major stock exchanges (known as exchange traded funds). The underlying funds will normally provide exposure to different asset types across various markets.