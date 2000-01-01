Barclays Multi-Impact Growth R Acc GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.15%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.84
  • 3 Year alpha3.15
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.04%
  • IA SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupBarclays
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BYPZYN82

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide capital growth and income over the long term (a period of at least 5 years). The Fund is classified as risk profile 3 in the Barclays Multi-Asset fund range (which includes Funds with risk profiles from 1 to 5). This means its overall exposure to equity securities (shares of companies and other equity related investments) will be between 30% and 70% of its assets. The Fund invests at least 70% of its assets in other funds (“Second Schemes”).

