Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide capital growth and income over the long term (a period of at least 5 years). The Fund is classified as risk profile 3 in the Barclays Multi-Asset fund range (which includes Funds with risk profiles from 1 to 5). This means its overall exposure to equity securities (shares of companies and other equity related investments) will be between 30% and 70% of its assets. The Fund invests at least 70% of its assets in other funds (“Second Schemes”).