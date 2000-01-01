Barclays Multi-Impact Growth R Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.15%
- 3 Year sharpe0.84
- 3 Year alpha3.15
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkIA Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.04%
- IA SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupBarclays
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BYPZYN82
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to provide capital growth and income over the long term (a period of at least 5 years). The Fund is classified as risk profile 3 in the Barclays Multi-Asset fund range (which includes Funds with risk profiles from 1 to 5). This means its overall exposure to equity securities (shares of companies and other equity related investments) will be between 30% and 70% of its assets. The Fund invests at least 70% of its assets in other funds (“Second Schemes”).