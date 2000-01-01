Barclays Sterling Bond A Dis GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.93%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.45
  • 3 Year alpha-0.53
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP Overall TR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.07%
  • Sector£ Strategic Bond
  • Manager GroupBarclays
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B1D9NV20

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to achieve total return primarily through investment in Sterling denominated fixed income securities. The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio consisting of sterling government and corporate fixed income securities, issued with an investment grade credit rating from Standard & Poor’s and/or Moody’s, listed or traded on a UK regulated market or in an OECD country. The Fund will invest at least 70% of its assets in fixed income securities denominated in Sterling.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .