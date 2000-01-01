Barclays Sterling Bond A Dis GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History1.93%
- 3 Year sharpe0.45
- 3 Year alpha-0.53
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP Overall TR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF1.07%
- Sector£ Strategic Bond
- Manager GroupBarclays
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B1D9NV20
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to achieve total return primarily through investment in Sterling denominated fixed income securities. The Fund invests primarily in a portfolio consisting of sterling government and corporate fixed income securities, issued with an investment grade credit rating from Standard & Poor’s and/or Moody’s, listed or traded on a UK regulated market or in an OECD country. The Fund will invest at least 70% of its assets in fixed income securities denominated in Sterling.