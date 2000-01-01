Barclays Sterling Corporate Bd A Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History3.10%
- 3 Year sharpe0.77
- 3 Year alpha-0.52
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts TR
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.07%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupBarclays
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B11Z4M03
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to achieve a total return primarily through investment in sterlingdenominated corporate debt securities. The Fund invests primarily in sterling-demoninated fixed interest securities based issued by corporations and non government- related issuers with an investment grade credit rating from Standard & Poor’s and/or Moody’s listed or traded on a regulated market in the UK or in an OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development) country.