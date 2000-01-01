Barclays Sterling Corporate Bd R Acc GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.09%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.99
  • 3 Year alpha-0.24
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts TR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.92%
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupBarclays
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B4TJCV01

Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to achieve a total return primarily through investment in sterlingdenominated corporate debt securities. The Fund invests primarily in sterling-demoninated fixed interest securities based issued by corporations and non government- related issuers with an investment grade credit rating from Standard & Poor’s and/or Moody’s listed or traded on a regulated market in the UK or in an OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development) country.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .