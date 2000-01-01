Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks superior long-term capital growth primarily through investment in UK companies. The Fund invests primarily in common stock, preferred shares and securities convertible into common stock of companies across a range of industries, domiciled in the UK or having significant operations in the UK, and listed or traded on a Regulated Market in the UK or in an OECD Country. The Investment Manager and/or sub-investment manager(s) will use stock selection techniques which aim to generate superior long-term capital growth. The allocation to individual companies within the portfolio will be actively managed. The Fund is not subject to any capitalisation restrictions. The Fund will invest at least 70% of its assets in the common stocks and preferred shares of UK companies.