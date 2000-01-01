Barclays UK Alpha S2 R Dis GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History2.35%
- 3 Year sharpe0.46
- 3 Year alpha-1.78
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.26%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupBarclays
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4NJ9Z91
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to provide long term total return through capital growth and income, primarily through investment in UK companies. The Fund invests primarily in companies across a range of industries, domiciled in the UK or having significant operations in the UK and listed on a UK regulated market or regulated market of an OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-Operation and Development) country.