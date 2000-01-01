Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks long-term total return through capital growth and income primarily through investment in UK companies. The Fund invests primarily in common stock, preferred shares and securities convertible into common stock of companies across a range of industries, domiciled in the UK or having significant operations in the UK, and listed or traded on a Regulated Market in the UK or in an OECD Country. While the Fund is not subject to any capitalisation restrictions, the Fund will seek to invest primarily in large, established companies which meet the Investment Manager’s and/or sub-investment managers’ selection criteria.