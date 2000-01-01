Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a reasonable level, of income, together with the prospect of growth in both income and capital. It aims to achieve a yield in line with, or in excess of, the yield of the FTSE All Share Index. The Fund invests primarily in common stock, preferred shares and securities convertible into common stock of established companies across a range of industries, domiciled in the UK or having significant operations in the UK, and listed on a Regulated Market in the UK or in an OECD Country. This Fund is not subject to any capitalisation restrictions. The Fund will invest at least 70% of its assets in the common stocks and preferred shares of UK companies.