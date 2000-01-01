Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks long-term capital growth primarily through investment in UK companies excluding those companies with a large market capitalisation. The Fund invests primarily in common stock, preferred shares and securities convertible into common stock of lower capitalisation companies domiciled in the UK or having significant operations in the UK, and listed on a UK Regulated Market or the Regulated Market of an OECD Country. UK lower capitalisation companies are those whose market capitalisation, at the time of purchase, is outside the size range of companies in the FTSE 100 Index. The Fund will invest at least 70% of its assets in the common stocks and preferred shares of medium and smaller sized UK companies.