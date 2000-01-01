Barclays UK Opportunities R Dis GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History2.34%
- 3 Year sharpe0.94
- 3 Year alpha2.66
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.18%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupBarclays
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4M0HV55
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to provide long term total return primarily through investment in UK companies, with strong prospects for growth. The Fund invests primarily in common stocks, preferred shares and securities convertible into common stock of companies across a range of industries, domiciled in the UK or having significant operations in the UK and listed on a UK regulated market or regulated market of an OECD country.