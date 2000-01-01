Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide capital growth over the long term (a period of at least 5 years). The Fund invests at least 70% of its assets in equity securities (shares of companies and other equity related investments) issued by companies domiciled in, incorporated in, or which have significant operations in, the UK (“UK Companies”). The UK Companies will be listed or traded on a regulated market in the UK or in a country of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. The UK Companies will be small and medium sized companies (companies whose “market capitalisation” (the share price of the company multiplied by the number of shares issued) is, at the time of purchase, outside of the size range of companies in the FTSE 100 Index).