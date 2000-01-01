Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide an ongoing source of income with the potential for some capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in a wide range of collective investment schemes including, but not restricted to, Exchange Traded Funds. Whilst the Fund will predominantly invest in collective investment schemes that have exposure to debt securities, it may pursue an active asset allocation policy across all countries, currencies and sectors which may, from time to time, lead to high asset allocations to individual markets or other asset types. The Fund may also invest in transferable securities, money market instruments, derivatives, cash and near cash and deposits. The Fund may invest in derivatives for investment purposes in the pursuit of its investment objective and for the purposes of efficient portfolio management.