Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide capital growth over the medium to long term and, to a lesser extent, income. The Fund invests primarily in a wide range of collective investment schemes including, but not restricted to, Exchange Traded Funds. Whilst the Fund will adopt a balanced approach to investing in collective investment schemes across a wide range of asset types, it may pursue an active asset allocation policy across all countries, currencies and sectors which may, from time to time, lead to high asset allocations to individual markets or any particular asset types. The Fund may also invest in transferable securities, money market instruments, derivatives, cash and near cash and deposits. The Fund may invest in derivatives for investment purposes in the pursuit of its investment objective and for the purposes of efficient portfolio management.