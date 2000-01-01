Investment Strategy

The Fund seeks to provide capital growth over the medium to long term. The Fund invests primarily in a wide range of collective investment schemes including, but not restricted to, Exchange Traded Funds. Whilst the Fund will predominantly invest in growth orientated investments such as collective investment schemes that have exposure to equities and to a lesser extent, debt securities, it may pursue an active asset allocation policy across all countries, currencies and sectors which may, from time to time, lead to high asset allocations to individual markets or other asset types.