Barclays Wealth Global Mkts 4 R Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History1.96%
- 3 Year sharpe1.02
- 3 Year alpha0.42
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkN/A
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.45%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupBarclays
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4ZFH287
Investment Strategy
The Fund seeks to provide capital growth over the medium to long term. The Fund invests primarily in a wide range of collective investment schemes including, but not restricted to, Exchange Traded Funds. Whilst the Fund will predominantly invest in growth orientated investments such as collective investment schemes that have exposure to equities and to a lesser extent, debt securities, it may pursue an active asset allocation policy across all countries, currencies and sectors which may, from time to time, lead to high asset allocations to individual markets or other asset types.