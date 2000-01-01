Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Company is to achieve a long term capital growth, principally through investment in companies operating in Russia and, to a lesser extent, countries in the Region. Investment will be made principally in equity and equity-related securities. The company will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 70% of its total assets at any one time in equities and equity related securities of companies domiciled in Russia or of companies exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in Russia.