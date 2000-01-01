Barings ASEAN Frontiers I GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.76
- 3 Year alpha1.39
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI AC ASEAN NR USD
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.00%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupBarings
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B3BC5W20
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth in the value of assets. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 70% of its total assets at any one time in equities and equity-related securities of companies incorporated in countries which are members of the Association of South-East Asian Nations (ASEAN), or in companies exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in those countries.