Barings Dev and EM HY Bd I GBP H Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History6.64%
- 3 Year sharpe0.86
- 3 Year alpha-1.18
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkBofAML Global High yield BB-B TR Hdg USD
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.00%
- Sector£ High Yield
- Manager GroupBarings
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B3L6PB37
Investment Strategy
The primary investment objective of the Fund is to produce a high level of current yield in dollar terms, commensurate with an acceptable level of risk, as determined by the Managers in their reasonable discretion. The Fund will seek to achieve its primary investment objective by investing at least 70% of its total assets at any one time in a combination of debt and loan securities (including credit linked securities) of corporations and governments (including any agency of government or central bank) of any member state of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (“OECD”) and of any developing or emerging markets.