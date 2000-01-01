Investment Strategy

The primary investment objective of the Fund is to produce a high level of current yield in dollar terms, commensurate with an acceptable level of risk, as determined by the Managers in their reasonable discretion. The Fund will seek to achieve its primary investment objective by investing at least 70% of its total assets at any one time in a combination of debt and loan securities (including credit linked securities) of corporations and governments (including any agency of government or central bank) of any member state of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (“OECD”) and of any developing or emerging markets.