Barings Dynamic Capital Growth I GBP Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.99%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.50
  • 3 Year alpha-0.44
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark3 Month sterling LIBOR +3%
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.69%
  • SectorUnclassified Sector
  • Manager GroupBarings
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B9M3RS62

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Trust is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing globally. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing directly and indirectly across a range of asset classes such as equities and equity related securities, fixed income, currencies, deposits, cash and money market instruments. Exposure may be gained indirectly to alternative investments.

