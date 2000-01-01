Barings Dynamic Capital Growth I GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.99%
- 3 Year sharpe0.50
- 3 Year alpha-0.44
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- Benchmark3 Month sterling LIBOR +3%
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.69%
- SectorUnclassified Sector
- Manager GroupBarings
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B9M3RS62
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Trust is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing globally. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing directly and indirectly across a range of asset classes such as equities and equity related securities, fixed income, currencies, deposits, cash and money market instruments. Exposure may be gained indirectly to alternative investments.