Barings Dynamic Capital Growth I GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History3.06%
- 3 Year sharpe0.51
- 3 Year alpha-0.4
- Distribution Typeincome
- Benchmark3 Month sterling LIBOR +3%
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.69%
- SectorUnclassified Sector
- Manager GroupBarings
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8DFR284
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Trust is to achieve long-term capital growth by investing globally. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing directly and indirectly across a range of asset classes such as equities and equity related securities, fixed income, currencies, deposits, cash and money market instruments. Exposure may be gained indirectly to alternative investments.