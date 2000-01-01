Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in a diversified portfolio of securities of issuers located in or with a significant exposure to the emerging markets of Europe. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 70% of its total assets at any one time in equities and equity-related securities, such as convertible bonds and warrants, of companies incorporated in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan (“Commonwealth of Independent States”) and in other emerging European countries.