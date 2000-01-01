Barings Eastern I GBP Acc
- Yield History1.94%
- 3 Year sharpe0.83
- 3 Year alpha2.43
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI AC Asia Ex Japan GR USD
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.91%
- SectorAsia Pacific Excluding Japan
- Manager GroupBarings
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B9M3QP66
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Trust is to achieve capital growth by investing in the Asia Pacific region excluding Japan. The Trust will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 70% of its total assets directly and indirectly in equities and equity-related securities of companies incorporated in, or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in the Asia Pacific region excluding Japan, or quoted or traded on the stock exchanges in those countries, including developed and emerging markets.