Barings Europe Select A GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.42%
- 3 Year sharpe0.83
- 3 Year alpha0.78
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkEMIX Smlr European Coms Ex UK TR EUR
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.55%
- SectorEuropean Smaller Companies
- Manager GroupBarings
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0000796242
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Trust is to achieve capital growth by investing in Europe excluding the United Kingdom. The Trust will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 75% of its total assets directly and indirectly in equities and equity-related securities of smaller companies incorporated in, or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in Europe excluding the United Kingdom, or quoted or traded on the stock exchanges in Europe excluding the United Kingdom.