Barings European Growth I GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.70%
- 3 Year sharpe0.67
- 3 Year alpha-2.71
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR USD
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.84%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupBarings
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8DDXV30
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Trust is to achieve capital growth by investing in Europe excluding the United Kingdom. The Trust will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 70% of its total assets directly and indirectly in equities and equity-related securities of companies incorporated in, or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in Europe excluding the United Kingdom, or quoted or traded on the stock exchanges in Europe excluding the United Kingdom.