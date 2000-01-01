Barings German Growth I GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History1.51%
- 3 Year sharpe0.51
- 3 Year alpha-1.05
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFSE HDAX TR EUR
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.81%
- SectorSpecialist
- Manager GroupBarings
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8DDY871
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Trust is to achieve capital growth by investing in Germany. The Trust will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 75% of its total assets directly and indirectly in equities and equity related securities of companies incorporated in, or exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in Germany, or quoted or traded on the stock exchanges in Germany.