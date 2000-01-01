Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve capital growth by investing in the agricultural sector. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 70% of its total assets directly and indirectly in equities and equity-related securities in any company, including those in developed and emerging markets, where the majority of earnings of issuers or holding companies are derived from activities related to any commodities which are grown or raised, commonly known as agricultural or soft commodities.