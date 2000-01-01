Barings Global Resources I GBP Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.17
  • 3 Year alpha-3.59
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • Benchmark-
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.00%
  • SectorSpecialist
  • Manager GroupBarings
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B4V6GM81

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in a diversified portfolio of the securities of Commodity Producers, being companies engaged in the extraction, production, processing and/or trading of commodities e.g. oil, gold, aluminium, coffee and sugar. (Please refer to the Prospectus for the full investment objective and policy.)

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .