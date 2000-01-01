Barings Hong Kong China I GBP Acc

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.66
  • 3 Year alpha0.9
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI China 10/40 GR USD
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.00%
  • SectorChina/Greater China
  • Manager GroupBarings
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B3YV5X70

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth in the value of assets. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 70% of its total assets at any one time in equities and equity-related securities of companies incorporated in Hong Kong or China, or in companies exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in Hong Kong or China.

