Barings Hong Kong China I GBP Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe0.66
- 3 Year alpha0.9
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI China 10/40 GR USD
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.00%
- SectorChina/Greater China
- Manager GroupBarings
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B3YV5X70
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to achieve long-term capital growth in the value of assets. The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 70% of its total assets at any one time in equities and equity-related securities of companies incorporated in Hong Kong or China, or in companies exercising the predominant part of their economic activity in Hong Kong or China.